Heather Gray MTV Illustrated Rock Logo Racerback Tank - Women & Plus. Beat the heat in old school style wearing this soft blended-cotton tank decked out with a retro MTV logo. A racerback keeps the straps secure while you dance along to your favorite videos. Full graphic text: MTV music television.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA