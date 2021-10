Peanuts Athletic Heather 'Music & Art Fair' Tee - Men. He can flaunt his fandom with this short-sleeve tee boasting soft, cotton-blend fabric and a graphic of his favorite character. Full graphic text: Music & art fair. 1969. Peace love and music. New York U.S.A. 12498.50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA