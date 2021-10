Heather Charcoal SpongeBob SquarePants Slouchy Pullover - Women & Plus. SpongeBob and friends pose together on this super soft pullover. French terry fabric and a scoop neck make it extra comfy your next cartoon binge.Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLightweight French terry knit60% cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported