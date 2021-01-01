Hybrid The Office Women's Sweatshirts and Hoodies HEATHER - Heather Gray The Office 'Vance' Penguin Logo Slouchy Pullover - Women & Plus

Heather Gray The Office 'Vance' Penguin Logo Slouchy Pullover - Women & Plus. Designed for comfort with a lightweight French terry knit and a relaxed fit, this scoop neck pullover features a conversation-starting graphic straight from your favorite mockumentary sitcom series. Full graphic text: Vance Refrigeration. Refrigeration, air conditioning and heating.Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLightweight French terry knit60% combed ringspun cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA