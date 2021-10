Heather Charcoal Yellowstone 'I Am the Tornado' Slouchy Pullover - Women & Plus. Supersoft and insulated, this pullover layers on the comfort while complementing your ensemble with a playful graphic from your favorite show.Full graphic text: You are the trailer park, I am the tornado. Beth Dutton.Size S: 24'' long from high point of shoulder to hemLightweight French terry knit60% combed ringspun cotton / 40% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA