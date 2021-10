Heather Blue Yellowstone 'Elect Dutton Wheeler' Racerback Tank - Women & Plus. A racerback strap adds sporty detail to this breathable cotton-blend tank styled with a Western-inspired graphic from your favorite show.Full graphic text: Elect Dutton Wheeler, 24. Yellowstone.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA