Navy Yellowstone 'Dutton Ranch' Relaxed-Fit Tee - Women & Plus. Give your T-shirt collection a boost with this crewneck tee featuring supersoft cotton to keep you feeling comfy and cozy all day long. Full graphic text: Dutton Ranch Yellowstone. Est. 1886. USA made.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem100% cottonMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA