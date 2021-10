Burnt Olive Yellowstone 'I Love Kayce Dutton' Relaxed-Fit Tee - Women & Plus. Represent your favorite ranch with this branded tee offering a bit of the wild west in a classic crewneck design.Full graphic text: I love (represented by a branded heart) Kayce Dutton; Yellowstone.Size S: 26'' long from high point of shoulder to hem50% cotton / 50% polyesterMachine wash; tumble dryImported, screen printed in the USA