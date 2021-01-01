Soleil Toujours Hydra Volume Lip Masque SPF 15 - Cloud Nine (0.034 fl. oz.)

Soleil Toujours' Hydra Volume Lip Masque SPF 15 is the perfect gloss to complement your look. The coconut oil and antioxidant-rich formula smooths and conditions lips while preventing photoaging. Designed in a mineral clear shade, this luxurious lip gloss boosts collagen and volume for an even more kissable pout.Key Ingredients:Jojoba: aids in moisture retention while creating an antioxidant-rich barrierPeptides: trigger wrinkle correction and have significant firming actionCoconut Oil: creates glowing, smooth and extremely hydrated lipsZinc Oxide: superior, natural, broad-spectrum UV protectionAntioxidants: act as natural SPF boosters, reduce UV-induced DNA damage, prevent loss of firmness, increase skin smoothness and decrease wrinkle depthKey Benefits:Protects skin with an all-mineral, broad-spectrum SPF 15Smooths, softens and contours lipsStimulates collagen and creates volumeRetains moisture and corrects dehydrationCloud Nine is a mineral clear shade.