Bioderma Hydrabio Serum (1.33 fl. oz.)

Boost your skin's natural glow with the dynamic Hydrabio Serum from Bioderma which works best with dry and sensitive skin types. Formulated with nourishing niacinamide, this face serum works to gently alleviate dryness and dehydration.Key Ingredient:Glycerin: restores comfort and smoothness to the skin upon applicationKey Benefits:Smooths the skin and restores radianceSmooth, extra-fresh textureCan be used alone or before a cream in the Hydrabio range (Hydrabio Cream or Gel Cream)Tip: With its fresh and smooth texture, it is an excellent makeup base. Use twice a day for best results.