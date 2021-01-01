From m-61

Hydraboost Gradual Tan Serum

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This hydrating and firming gradual tan serum plumps and replenishes the skin's moisture levels to improve overall tone and texture, while building a streak-free, natural-looking tan for a radiant glow that doesn't leave behind the typical self-tanner smell. Hydrating gradual tan serum with peptides, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid & aloe. Shop M-61 Hydraboost Gradual Tan Serum at Bluemercury. Find out about free shipping and become a BlueRewards member. Enjoy free samples with every purchase at bluemercury.com.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com