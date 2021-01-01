High Sierra Hydrahike 1.5L Waist Pack, Black

The perfect pack for the avid runner, the High Sierra Hydrahike 1.5L Waist Pack is lightweight and comfortable. This pack boasts a large main compartment and zippered accessory pocket to secure all your essentials. It has a comfortable adjustable hipbelt and features reflective accents to keep you safe when running at night. DESIGN Large main compartment holds valuables Zippered accessory pocket Adjustable hip belt Reflective details for safety SPECS Capacity: 1.5 L Dimensions: 13.78” x 7.87” x 0.19” Weight: 0.37 lbs. Materials: Nylon Ripstop, 600D Coated Poly/PU Additional Details 5-Year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty