Moisture and softness for all types of dry hair! Fine hair needs hydration too, but rich, heavy formulas can be too much since this hair type is easily weighed down. This lightweight, silicone-free version of Hydrate moisturizing conditioner replenishes and detangles knot-prone fine color-treated hair and is specifically for finer hair. Without weighing hair down, this daily conditioner restores suppleness and maximizes color retention.