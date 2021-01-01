SEPHORA COLLECTION Hydrating Booster Pads 60 Pads

A set of pads infused with natural-origin hyaluronic acid to moisturize, smooth, and improve the look of skin's texture. Skin Type: Dry Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Dryness, and Uneven TextureFormulation: WipeHighlighted Ingredients:- Natural-Origin Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera: Hydrate skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan. What Else You Need to Know: These pads are formulated with 99 percent natural ingredients and are infused with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera from natural origin. They moisturize and visibly improve skin quality with their lightweight texture leaving the complexion more even looking and smooth.