What is it: A long-wear liquid concealer that provides crease-proof full coverage while hydrating your skin. Why we love: Full coverage with a satin finishAll-day wear timeLarge doe foot applicatorGreat for normal, combination, and dry skin. Our Shade Match Guarantee allows you to buy with confidenceKey Ingredients: Sodium Hyaluronate - helps provide hydration by locking in moistureRose Flower Water - helps soothes skin with its anti-inflammatory propertiesNothing to see here-this full-coverage liquid concealer covers up imperfections and under-eye circles while delivering a boost of hydration to your skin. The lightweight, workable formula corrects and perfects without creasing or flaking for a smooth, satin finish that lasts all day (no touch-ups needed). Find your match with a wide selection of 25 shades. Great for: Normal, combination, and dry skin. Apply using our Complexion Duo Brush for precise application. Our Shade Match Guarantee - Love yo' e.l.f! We want you to be 100% happy with the shade you chose. If you are not, we will refund your purchase within 30 days. Please find our refund policy here. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All e.l.f. products are cruelty free and vegan. e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer In Deep Chestnut. e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer In Deep Chestnut. All e.l.f. products are Vegan and Cruelty Free