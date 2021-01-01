Pure Lano Hydrating Conditioner

Transform dry hair by sealing in a rich blend of essential ingredients to nourish and moisturize hair with Pure Lano's Hydrating Conditioner. It works to mend brittle and chemically treated hair while helping to prevent color fade. Ensure endless hydration and soften hair for brilliant body and shine with this powerful conditioner.



How do I use it: After washing hair with Pure Lano Hydrating Shampoo (not included), apply a generous amount of Hydrating Conditioner to wet hair. Massage from roots to ends. Leave on for three minutes. Rinse thoroughly and follow with Pure Lano Dual Phase Shine (not included).



From Pure Lano.



Includes: