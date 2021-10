What it is: A hyaluronic acid-powered essence that hydrates, plumps and helps minimize the look of wrinkles. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It's formulated with dual-weight hyaluronic acid, which features two molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to create a double plumping effect for intense hydration. White willow bark, a natural BHA and source of salicylic acid, helps remove buildup and refine pores for a smooth surface. Gotu kola