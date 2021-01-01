EPARA Hydrating Mist 3.52 fl. oz.

Get instant, long-lasting hydration with Hydrating Mist from EPARA. Its natural, active ingredients reconstruct the skin’s natural barrier in order to combat dryness, imperfections and hyper-pigmentation. Skin is left softer and smoother after two weeks of treatment.Key Ingredients:Plankton Extract: reduces hyper-pigmentationGlucam E-10: humectantPentavitin: skin hydration and smootheningKey Benefits:Minimizes hyper-pigmentationReduces skin flakiness and itchinessBoosts skin softness and smoothnessImproves skin's overall appearance