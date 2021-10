What it is: A lightweight, oil-free cream formulated with over 70% water that helps reduce redness, balance skin and create a smooth canvas for makeup. Why it's different: It delivers up to 100 hours of nonstop hydration, helping to minimize the appearance of pores over time. The cream contains a Hydrating Super Complex, which features hyaluronic acid and hydra-essence to help skin more than double its moisture instantly. Probiotic technology