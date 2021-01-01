Rahua Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner Set: This super nourishing, shine-inducing combination is the obsession of every single editor on the goop beauty team (and we represent pretty much every hair type there is).Made with ingredients that are wildly grown, hand-processed, and sustainably sourced from the Amazon—rahua, ungurahua, morete, and sacha inchi oils, plus protein-bonding organic mango sugars—both products moisturize, reduce frizz, smell beautifully of mango and passion fruit extracts, and amp up both shine and bounce.9.3 oz each.