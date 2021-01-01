JugLug 32 oz. Hydration Sleeve, Black

Protect your Hydro Flask® bottle with the JugLug Pocket Edition Sleeve. Perfect for your 32 oz. Hydro Flask®, or other similar-sized bottle, this nylon-sided sleeve keeps your bottle free of scratches and dings. Whether you’re hiking the trails or hanging at the campsite, this JugLug sleeve boasts an easy-carry design, complete with a shoulder strap and side carry handle. FEATURES: Dual-layer water bottle pouch Sleeve fits 32 oz. Hydro Flask® bottles, and most similar-sized bottles Adjustable shoulder strap for easy carry Carry handle on the side for versatile hauling options Nylon exterior shell with padded neoprene interior Durable exterior helps eliminate unwanted dings and scratches