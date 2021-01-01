Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Lightweight, Non-Greasy and Non-Comedogenic Cover-Up Makeup with Hyaluronic Acid, 40 Medium, 0.12 Oz

Hydrate skin and minimize imperfections with this 0.12-ounce stick of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Makeup This cover-up makeup helps mask facial imperfections such as redness and dark under eye circles and offers smooth coverage that blends effortlessly for a fresh look all day Formulated with purified hyaluronic acid, an ingredient known for its hydrating properties, the unique core of this concealer stick works to refresh dry, thirsty skin The non-greasy, lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic concealer won't leave a cakey finish and offers buildable, blendable coverage Available in 5 blendable makeup shades designed to match multiple skin tones, the hydrating concealer will cover up flaws and imperfections and with an effortlessly smooth application