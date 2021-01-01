Neutrogena Hydro Boost Lightweight Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel, Makeup Remover with Hyaluronic Acid, Dermatologist Recommended, Hypoallergenic, and Non Comedogenic, Travel-Size, 2 oz (Pack of 24)

2-ounces of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Facial Cleansing Gel to boost skin's hydration in a TSA-compliant travel-sized package that is convenient to take on the go Contains hyaluronic acid, a compound found naturally in skin that helps boost skin moisture for soft, supple skin This hydrating gel formula is proven to increase skin's hydration and lock it in, leaving skin feeling refreshingly clean and touchably supple, every time you cleanse Lightweight cleanser is easy to apply. The gel transforms into a silky lather that effectively lifts away dirt, oil, and make-up without stripping your skin This hydrating cleanser & make-up remover is soap-free, oil-free, and paraben-free. From a dermatologist recommended brand, it is also non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic