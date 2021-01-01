Slide into style sporting the Flojos Hydro sandals. These sandals are offered in a variety of colors, making styling possibilities endless. Make a statement with every step as they also have materials that maximize comfort and give great support for all day wear. Man-made upper, insole and outsole. Branding on midsole and strap. Cutout designs on strap. Round open toe. Stitching details. Slip-on design. Fabric lining. Breathable. Toe thong. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.