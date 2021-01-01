Hit the trail and feel good every step of the way wearing the Ultimate Direction Hydro Shorts. This shorts style has an overlapping dolphin hem for easier mobility, and not one, but two built-on pockets for water bottles. You'll never have to worry about them riding up thanks to the two-way stretch mesh and a rigid waist adjuster. More breathable than a running belt. Includes two custom 300ml water bottles. Offers a back zip pocket to securely store essentials. Front waistband also stores small items. 80% polyester, 20% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. WARNING Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.