Mission HydroActive Max Cooling Towel, Black/Green

Upgrade your cooling routine and stay comfortable when the temperature heats up with the Mission™ HydroActive Max Cooling Towel. This premium cooling device provides a 30% increase of cooling with a chemical-free, water-activated instant cooling technology that keeps the towel cool for up to two hours. For total convenience, the HydroActive towel is lightweight and breathable, and made for use with all sports and outdoor activities. FEATURES: Cooling towel features 30% increased cooling power than original and premium towels Uses a patent pending water-activated instant cooling technology to keep you cool Engineered cool touch fabric provides relief in hot temperatures Fabric cools down to 30 degrees below average body temperature Design is chemical-free and machine washable with detergent Provides UPF 50 protection from the sun To use, wet towel then wring out Stays cool for up to 2 hours