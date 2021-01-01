From hydrocephalus family awareness support ribbon

Hydrocephalus Family Awareness Niece Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Hydrocephalus support, Hydrocephalus Niece, Hydrocephalus nephew, Hydrocephalus son, Hydrocephalus daughter, Hydrocephalus baby, K12Hydrocephalus Niece, Hydrocephalus Girl, Hydrocephalus Child, Child, Chi 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com