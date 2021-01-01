Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating coin edge stainless steel bezel with a blue count-up elapsed time top ring. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. minute markers. 1/100th second markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Longines Calibre L440 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 47.5 mm, case thickness: 11.5 mm. Band width: 24 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 300 meters / 1000 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Conquest Series. Dive watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines HydroConquest Chronograph Blue Dial Mens Watch L38434966.