HENRYBRIGHT HydroJet Mini Water Flosser in White at Nordstrom Rack

The HydroJet features an IPX7 waterproof design that allows for easy device cleaning and safe shower use. Both powerful and portable, this compact water flosser can easily be used anywhere at the office or gym, while traveling, or at home. Maintaining optimal oral health has never been easier with the HydroJet water flosser in your corner. Features: Water pressure: 7g -8g (90 PSI) 3 modes function: Run time: Normal mode 8g 40 min. Soft mode 4.5g 75 min. Pulse mode 5g 150 min. Water tank capacity: 140 MLWaterproof level: IPX7 Voltage: 5V Rated power: 8WWhat's in the box: 1 water flosser 1 pouch 1 manual 1 USB charging cord 1 blister stand 2 normal nozzles 1 nose cleaning nozzleAdvantages: Safe magnetic suction chargingBuilt in nozzle storageRemovable water tank140 ml water reservoir unit3 modes for versatilityIPX7 waterproof designSmart memory chipSafe USB Charging 3 ModesFunction Waterproof Design Smart Memory Chip Removable Water Tank. 16 oz. Imported