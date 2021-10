Run in comfort in the Drymax Hyper Thin Running No Show 3-Pack. Sold as a three-pair pack. No-show sock sits below the ankle. Dual-layer construction helps keep feet dry. Anti-slip heel. Breathable mesh vents. Vented arch band. Flat toe seam. Y-heel stitch for an improved fit. 73% Drymax olefin, 11% polyester, 11% nylon, 5% elastane. Machine wash cold. Made in the USA.