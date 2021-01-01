Nike Hypercharge 32 oz. Straw Bottle, Volt/Black

Stay hydrated with the durably constructed and ergonomic Nike Hypercharge 32 oz. Straw Bottle. The 32-ounce size and comfortable carrying handle make it suitable for everyday use, while the impact resistant durable construction allows you to take it with you to any activity or outing you choose. The slider button allows for easy opening and closing and the soft straw detaches for easy cleaning. FEATURES: 32 oz. capacity Impact resistant construction for durability Slider button allows you to open with one hand Soft straw tip is detachable for ease of cleaning Features ergonomic carrying handle Contents: 24% Polypropylene, 1% Thermoplastic elastomer, 5% Silicone, 3% Nylon 66, 1% Polyoxymethylene, 66% Copolyester Style: N.OB.E2.32