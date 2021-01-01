Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel with a green (high-tech) ceramics inlay. Green dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 1/10th of a second. Rado calibre 312 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44.9 mm. Case thickness: 11.7 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, small second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Rado HyperChrome Chronograph Green Dial Mens Watch R32259313.