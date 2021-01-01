Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with rose gold-plated ceramos center linkst. Fixed rose gold-plated ceramos bezel. Silver dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. ETA caliber 956.112 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case dimensions: 37.5 mm x 31 mm. Case thickness: 9 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Band length: 7 inches. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 111.0976.3.010. Rado Hyperchrome Silver Dial Ladies Watch R32976102.