adidas Hyperglam Light Support Bra Carbon L Womens

adidas Sweat it out in style with the Hyperglam Light Support Bra.​​Whether you've signed up for early morning yoga or need a little support on your next walk, this is the ideal bra for you.​Cut from stretchy fabric, the close-fitting bra supports you as you chase your fitness goals, and the scoop neck ensures you look fab while you do.​With its sleek crossover straps and cut-out detailing, the bra is far too chic to spend its life hidden under a t-shirt. Wear it solo for your next workout, or pair with other items from the collection for a sporty-cool look on the weekends.