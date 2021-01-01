Perfect for the warmer days, the LAmade Hyperion Split Leg Pants in Lightweight Modal Terry are made of lightweight, breathable material in a open leg design. Features an elastic, ribbed knit waistband with a functional drawstring, front slip hand pockets, splits at leg seams, and a banded hem. Ankle length. Pull-on styling. 95% MicroModal, 5% spandex. Machine wash, dry flat. Made in the U.S.A. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 26 in Outseam: 37 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 13 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size SM, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.