Go for the big hit with confidence that your elbows are protected with the Nike® Hyperstrong Core Padded Elbow Sleeve. The moisture wicking material moves sweat away from your body and the flat seems provide extra comfort to wear all game. Performance and Design Abrasion-resistant Form-fitting sleeve for extra support Protective padding helps cushion against impact Sweat-wicking Dri-Fit technology Flat seams for comfort NFHS Compliant 1 Sleeve per pack