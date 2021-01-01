Hypertonia Awareness USA American Flag Brain Disease Tote Bag

Great design related to Hypertonia Awareness support, Hypertonia Awareness Brain Disease, Hypertonia Awareness Cousin, Hypertonia Awareness Sister, Hypertonia Awareness Mother, Brain Disease awareness, USA American Flag disorder, Hypertonia Awareness fa For a Hypertonia Awareness wife, Hypertonia Awareness husband, Hypertonia Awareness cousin, Hypertonia Awareness niece, Hypertonia Awareness nephew, Hypertonia Awareness boy, or Hypertonia Awareness girl. Celebrate Hypertonia Awareness Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.