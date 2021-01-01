Hypotonia Family Awareness Son Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Son Hypotonia support, Hypotonia Niece, Hypotonia nephew, Hypotonia son, Hypotonia daughter, Hypotonia baby, K12Hypotonia Son, Hypotonia Boy, Hypotonia Child, Child, Child awareness, Hypotonia family member, a 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.