I Am a Hodgkin's Lymphoma Warrior Purple Awareness Ribbon T-Shirt

This cool HL Awareness graphic shows a quote and a purple ribbon. Perfect for parents, lymphoma support group members or hematologists that promote education about weight loss, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma This awesome Hodgkin lymphoma design is ideal for your mom, dad, sister, uncle, men or women that are suffering from non-painful enlarged lymph nodes in the neck. Great for HL survivors, fighters and warriors to wear for Hodgkin's Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem