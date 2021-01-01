From cute hodgkin's lymphoma awareness apparel

I Am a Hodgkin's Lymphoma Warrior Purple Awareness Ribbon T-Shirt

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This cool HL Awareness graphic shows a quote and a purple ribbon. Perfect for parents, lymphoma support group members or hematologists that promote education about weight loss, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, and nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma This awesome Hodgkin lymphoma design is ideal for your mom, dad, sister, uncle, men or women that are suffering from non-painful enlarged lymph nodes in the neck. Great for HL survivors, fighters and warriors to wear for Hodgkin's Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

