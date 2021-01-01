I Can't I Have Plans In The Garage Funny Garage Car T-Shirt

Perfect shirt for you if you'd rather be in the garage working on projects. Great Father's Day gift for dads who love spending time in the garage or working on cars and bikes. Fun t-shirts for women mechanics and kids who love helping their moms and dads. An exclusive I can't. I have plans. In the garage. Funny t-shirt for men or women who love working in the garage on cars, trucks, motorcycles, or workshop. Great gift for mechanics and car enthusiasts. Funny sarcasm t-shirts for men or women. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem