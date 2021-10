Horse clothes are an ideal gift idea for horse owners, riders. As a gift for a loved one for birthdays, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas or just wear the horse gift idea yourself. The funny French saying "Je Peux Pas J'Ai Cheval" will attract a lot of attention. The fun horse gift is ideal for those with style. The design is cool and suitable for men or women. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem