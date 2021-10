Makes an awesome gift for slot-machine players, online poker players, betting fans and more. Wear it for poker, roulette, sports betting, casino games in las vegas or horse Racing The saying I Didn't Come Here To Lose Design by Woormle will give you fortune for winning the jackpot. Funny gift idea for casino themed birthday party and a present for christmas for wife, husband, dad or mom who love to play slot machines Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem