I Do What I Want As Long As My Mom Says It's Ok Son Daughter T-Shirt

"I Do What I Want Whenever I want wherever I want As Long As My Mom Says It's Ok" funny design for a daughter or son who loves their mother, mommy, grandma, stepmom, great gift for mother's day, to remember that mother knows best, and to show love. Wear this funny design to celebrate your mom with a sense of humor, if you're a mama's boy, or mama's girl, this is for you, wear it with pride and love for the person who's most devoted to you, your mum. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem