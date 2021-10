The longing for the beautiful holiday paradise Ireland is becoming increasingly bigger and the wish to see this great country and the warm Irish soon again? But an Ireland holiday isn't currently in it? Then this Irish leisure clothing will help The funny saying Ich brauche keine Therapie - Ich muss nur nach Ireland combined with the casual print makes this Ireland souvenir the perfect gift for you or a keepsake collector Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem