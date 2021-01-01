I Don't Need Your Sass, I Have Plenty Of My Own - TShirt

THIS SHIRT GETS ATTENTION - "I Don't Need Your Sass, I Have Plenty Of My Own" saying is a funny everyday novelty shirt for laughs. Wear it when you're annoyed, anti-social and tired of people and their attitudes. Best gift for sassy, sarcastic people. The best gift tshirt idea for a Birthday, Anniversary or a present for Christmas. It's a trendy, everyday shirt with novelty graphics for adults and kids. This bold design stands out and get attention and compliments. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem