I found the key to Happiness surround with Chickens and Stay away from idiots is perfect outfit for anyone who loves chickens, animals lovers, farming girl chickens, chicken girls, Farmer Lovers, Chicken Lovers Funny Gift, Gardening farming lovers. Great Design For Men, Women, Family, Friend, Mom, Dad, Husband, Wife, Kids, Children, Grandma, Grandpa. Wear this design on Thanksgiving, Birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Veterans Day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem