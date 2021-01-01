I Gave Up My Eternal Life For Coffee - Ex-Mormon Exmo LDS T-Shirt

When someone leaves the Mormon church, everyone assumes it is so they can commit the ultimate sin of drinking coffee, so now you can fit right into the sterotype! Sure everyone leaves because the church isn't true, but it's really about the coffee. When you're out at the store in the Morridor, wear this exmo gear with pride, because even though you're no longer worthy of being a great person because you drink coffee, at least you never lost your sense of humor in the process! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem