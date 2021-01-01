From breast cancer awareness warrior pink ribbon

I Had Cancer Cancer Never Had Me Breast Cancer Warrior Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Breast cancer design with the image of an angle, pink ribbon and quote "I Had Cancer, Cancer Never Had Me". Make a great idea to raise Breast Cancer Awareness and show support to any Breast Cancer Warrior, Breast Cancer Fighter, or Breast Cancer Survivor. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com