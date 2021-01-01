I Hate Birthdays Gifts are Okay - Funny Grumpy Bear Birthday T-Shirt

Sarcastic saying for birthday I hate birthdays, gifts are Okay. You hate birthday parties and partying with guests? You are a birthday muffle and prefer to celebrate your birthday alone or not at all? Great saying for the birthday. On your day of honor, you prefer to have your peace or bad mood for your birthday. Perfect for long time employees or bad mood dad on birthday morning. Great for grumpy bad mood grouchy people who just want their peace. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem