From the best sayings apparel

I Hate It Here New Jersey NJ Funny Joke T-Shirt

$14.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Whether you're a resident of the rurals of Newark, Elizabeth, Jersey City, Paterson, Lakewood, Edison, Woodbridge, Tom's River, Hamilton, Clifton, Trenton, or somewhere else, this is for you! Wear it to a Halloween party, Thanksgiving, or Christmas! Great for a party, wedding, reunion, church, camp, youth group! Gift to your husband, wife, mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, boyfriend, girlfriend, kids, toddler, baby, adult, teens, boys, and girls. Great for your aunt, uncle, cousin, brother or sister! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com